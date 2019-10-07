Those against inclusion of religious setup in OOPL now disappointed – Obasanjo

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that those against having religious worship centres at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) have been disappointed by the growing and flourishing status of the sacred places.

Speaking at the Music Fiesta program, held as part of activities to mark the 10th Year anniversary of the Chapel of Christ the Glorious King (CCKG) of the OOPL Abeokuta, at the weekend, Obasanjo expressed satisfaction on the growth of the church.

According to him, “the positive growing development 10 years after the creation of this Church is tremendous and awesome. At the beginning, some people were against it, but by now, they must have been disappointed.

“The same thing applies to the Mosque for our Muslim brothers and sisters. I understands people from far and near do come to worship there too. This is gratifying to note.”

At the 10th anniversary thanksgiving on Sunday, the former President said that his spiritual commitment and the need to fulfil his promise brought about the idea of having the worship centre in the library.

“It is part of my promise to God to have of a worship centre to propagate the gospel of Christ.”

With the theme, “Celebration of GOD’s faithfulness”, the Visioner and Chief Promoter led the entire congregation to celebrate the milestone amid pomp and ceremony.

Delivering the sermon, the Ogun state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Tunde Akinsanya admonished the congregation to celebrate and have strong desire to go forward.

The President, Silverbird Group and Chairman of the occasion, Roy Murray-Bruce felicitated with the members and urged them to continue the good work they have been noted for in the last 10 years.

Represented by Mr. Kayode Ladeinde, Murray-Bruce disclosed that supports in both spiritual and moral ways would be given to support the work of God in the Church.

A major high-point of the event was the investiture of Chief Abraham Idowu Akanle and Mrs Bola Obasanjo, wife of the former President respectively, as the first Male and Female Spiritual Leader (Baba Ijo and Iya Ijo) of the Church.

Also honoured as Patrons and Patronesses of the Church include the Chairman of NEPAD Business Group – Nigeria (NBGN), Dr. Mrs. Nike Akande, Chief Mrs. Ayoka Adebayo, Chief Mrs Adeyemi, Maiyegun L.A Olakojo, a former Secretary to the State Government in Oyo state and General Obaje (rtd.)

Akanle in a chat with newsmen expressed joy that “the Church had grown tremendously, spiritually, economically, educationally and morally in the last 10 years, with plan to start a Secondary school in September 2020.

“We have already a Nursery and Primary school. Our plan now is to have a secondary school next year, as preparations are in top gear for its commencement. We plan to have also, a bus to be conveying the school pupils and we shall continue to engage in our humanitarian services.

“In Mattew 6:33, the Bible says: seek ye first the kingdom of God and its righteousness; and all other things shall be added unto you. So, I want to advice that we should bring ourselves to God first and place our request before Him to do. As the Baba Ijo, I will continue to pray to God to guide and support me,” Akanle said.