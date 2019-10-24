Three Convicted of Cyber Fraud in Abeokuta

Gbenro Adesina

Justice Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta Division, on Thursday, October 24, 2019, convicted the duo of Opeyemi Ademosun and Gbolahan Olamide Dalamu of criminal impersonation and sentenced them to one year imprisonment each.

His colleague in the division, Justice Mohammed Abubarkar, also sentenced another fraudster, Sokola Idris, to four months in prison.

They were found guilty of the respective one-count offences filed against them by the Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. The charges were products of plea bargain arrangement entered into with the EFCC.

The charge against Ademosun reads: “That you Ademosun Opeyemi sometimes in November, 2018 at Awa Ijebu within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court fraudulently impersonated by representing yourself to be Agent Matt. David a United States of American citizen through your email address: agentmattdavid@gmail.com and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(3)(b) and punishable under Section 22(4) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition,Prevention Etc) Act, 2015”.

After the accused persons’ ‘guilty’ plea, EFCC counsel Oyediran Oyelakin, prayed the court to sentence them according to the terms of the plea bargain agreement.

Apart from the one year sentencing, the judge also ordered Dalamu to restitute $600 through the Federal government of Nigeria to his victim. He will also forfeit Apple Iphone 7 to the Federal government of Nigeria.

However, Ademosun would restitute $500 to his victim and forfeit his Toyota Camry 2008 model, Apple Macbook Pro Laptop, Iphone X, Head Pod, Apple wristwatch, two wristwatches and Nokia phone to the Federal Government.

Idris’ sentencing also came with the order to forfeit his Samsung J3 Prime phone to the government.