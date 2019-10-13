Traditional ruler tadks community leaders on internal security

Alhaji Usman Usama, Sore Yerima of Babanna District, Borgu Local Government Area, Niger has urged community leaders in the area to evolve ways of strengthening security.

Usama made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after a security meeting with community leaders on Sunday in Babanna.

He said that community leaders should make the security of lives and property of their people a priority.

The traditional ruler further stated that security remained the collective responsibility of the people and the government.

“We all have huge roles to play in supporting the efforts of government to ensure a secure society.

“Security requires the collective inputs of all of us, so we must be security conscious. we must report suspicious persons around us to the nearest security agencies.

”The various security agencies need the support and cooperation of residents to succeed in their duties of providing security for the people,” he said.

He further called on community leaders to always mobilize their subjects to support programmes capable of promoting peace and unity.

Usama urged Muslims and Christians in the area to continue praying fervently for Nigeria to overcome its security and economic challenges.

Also speaking to NAN, Alhaji Abdullahi Yerima, a community leader, described peace as a necessary factor for societal development.

“This meeting with the monarch was very fruitful, a lot were discussed, it is really a step in the right direction,” he said.