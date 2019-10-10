Traffic Congestion: Oyo Impounds 50 Trailers at Iwo-Road

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

In a move to sanitize Oyo State highways and ensuring free flow of traffic, the Chairman Oyo State Road Transport Management Agency, OYRTMA, Dr. Akin Fagbemi led men and officers of the agency to impound vehicles that were wrongly parked on the highways.

About 50 vehicles that were indiscriminately parked along the road, causing huge obstruction to free vehicular movement were impounded at the popular Iwo-Road, along Lagos-Ibadan Highway in Ibadan North local government in Ibadan.

The impounded vehicles were taken to the agency’s headquarters in the state secretariat at Agodi.

While addressing the drivers of the impounded vehicles, the Chairman said the present administration in the state was not out to make life unbearable for the people, rather to create enabling environment for foreign investors to operate.

His words, “You may recall that we recently announced the approval of the governor for immediate use of a 250-trucks capacity parking space at our Sanyo operational centre. While frantic efforts are on to secure other parking spaces across the state, we implore all heavy duty vehicle operators to utilize the available park and desist from indiscriminate parking on the highways. This operation is not to witch-hunt anybody. We are aware of the technical implications of the continuous parking of these heavy-duty vehicles which their imposing weights far supersedes that of the designed load-carrying capacity of the highways thus destroying the roads by creating portholes at different sections of the highways. We, therefore, enjoin all trailer operators within the state to cooperate with the state government to achieve free flow of traffic across the 33 local government areas of the state”.