Tribunal upholds Tambuwal’s re-election

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, in Sokoto State on Wednesday in Abuja affirmed the election of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

The three man tribunal dismissed the petition of the APC and its governorship candidate, Ahmed Aliyu, for lacking in merit.

In delivering judgment, the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Abbas Bawale said the petitioners had failed to establish their claims to non compliance with the Electoral Act and the issue of over voting.

Bawale also said the evidences of the petitioners’ witnesses especially witness number ten amounted to hearsay which could not prove any of the allegations.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Aliyu had gone to the tribunal seeking to upturn the victory of Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 Governorship election.