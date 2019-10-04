Troops kill 3 Boko Haram terrorists in Gwoza – Army

Friday, October 4, 2019 6:07 pm


File: Nigerian troops after an encounter with Boko Haram terrorists

Troops of Nigerian Army in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) has successfully ambushed suspected Boko Haram terrorists along Banki Road Junction, Pulka in Gwoza, Borno killing three of them on Thursday night.

The Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Ado Isa, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Isa said the successful operation followed credible information from some patriotic Nigerians about terrorists movement around Pulka in Gwoza general area.

He said that unconfirmed number of terrorists were reportedly wounded during the ambush, adding there was no casualty on the side of Nigerian Army or Civilian JTF.

According to him, two AK 47 rifles and two bicycles were recovered by the troops.

“Similarly, at about 2250 hours on Thursday, in what seems like a reprisal attack to avenge the lost of their members in the ambush conducted by the troops, some marauders/criminals woefully attacked the Delta Company Location of the SRA at Pulka.

“Consequently, troops swiftly responded by effectively repelling the attack, one bandit lost his life and one AK 47 rifle was recovered.

“No casualty was recorded by the JTF or the troops.

“The Acting GOC 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE Brig.-Gen. A.K Ibrahim was in SRA Pulka where he interacted with the troops.

“He commended them for the successes so far and urged them to remain committed and unwavering in the struggle to end the insurgency,” he said.

