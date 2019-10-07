Troops rescue 3, destroy IEDs in Borno

Col. Aminu Iliyasu, the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Iliyasu said the troops safely detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted on Bitta-Yamteke road in Borno, by the terrorists.

Iliyasu explained that the victims were rescued after the troops; acting on information blocked and engaged the terrorists in a fierce fire fight.

He confirmed that a truck loaded with grains was recovered from the terrorists, adding that they succumbed to superior fire power by abandoning the truck and fled in disarray.

According to him, the troops are still on the trail of the criminals, while the rescued victims have been escorted safely back to their destination.

“Troops continue to dominate the area and deny the criminal elements freedom of action within the entire theatre of operation,’’ he said.

Iliyasu also disclosed that troops have raided hideouts of some identified kidnap kingpins in Obio/Akpor, Tai and Gokana LGAs of Rivers and arrested four high profile suspects.

He added that the suspects had been on the wanted list.

“The suspects are currently undergoing interrogations and will soon be handed over to the appropriate security agency for prosecution,’’ he said