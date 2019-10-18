Troops rescue 3 farmers in Kaduna, kill bandit

Friday, October 18, 2019 8:50 am


The three farmers rescued by Troop of Operation Thunder Strike in Kaduna on Wednesday. Pic /NAN

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike have rescued three villagers abducted from their farms on Wednesday in Maro village along Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 1Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, Col. Ezindu Idimah told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna that one of the kidnappers was killed in the operation.

“Acting on a credible information, troops raided the hideout of the bandits where they held the farmers and engaged them in a firefight.

“Following, the firefight, one bandit was neutralized and others escaped with gun shot wounds leaving behind the victims.

“The rescued farmers had since been handed over to their families.” he said.

Idimah said an AK 47 rifle with two 7.62 special ammunition were recovered at the scene.

“The General Officer Commanding, 1 Division , Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has again called on the general public to report any person with gun shot wounds to the nearest security post for prompt action.”

