Truck containing 39 bodies from Belgium – Police

The truck unit in which 39 bodies were discovered early Wednesday is believed to have entered Britain from Belgium, the police said, amending a report that it had arrived at a port with ferry services to Ireland.

“After further enquiries, we now believe that the trailer (articulated vehicle) travelled from Zeebrugge in Belgium into Purfleet, near London, and docked in the Thurrock area shortly after 12:30 am this morning (2330 Tuesday),’’ Essex police say.

“The tractor unit of the lorry is believed to have originated in Northern Ireland,’’ the police added, after reporting the arrest of a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland.(dpa/NAN)