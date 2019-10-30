Truck crushes motorcyclist, passenger to death on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) said that a were crushed to death on Wednesday by a truck around Kara bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Seni Ogunyemi, the Corps Commander of TRACE, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota,Ogun, that the accident happened at about 3.32 p.m.

Ogunyemi said that an eye witness told TRACE officials that the Opay commercial motorcyclist drove against traffic around Kara bridge outbound Lagos on the expressway, when a MAN diesel truck marked KSF 837 XV crushed both the bike rider and the passenger to death.

The Corps boss said that the truck and the Opay bike had been taken away by TRACE, FRSC and the police officials to ease free flow of traffic on the expressway.

Ogunyemi also said that the corpses of the victims were taken to an undisclosed hospital.

He advised commercial motorcyclists in the state to desist from riding against one way traffic to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.