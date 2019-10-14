Truck kills woman on motorcycle in Ogun

Truck kills woman on motorcycle in Ogun

Monday, October 14, 2019 6:53 am


File: FRSC officials rescue an accident victim

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Sunday, confirmed the killing of a woman in an accident on Toll Gate-Sango Ota in Ogun.

Mr Akeem Ganiyu, the Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota that the accident happened at about 12.45 am. on Sunday.

Ganiyu explained that a truck, with registration number XC 791 LSR, heading to Lagos from Abeokuta, lost control due to brake failure and rammed into two vehicles and a commercial motorcycle.

He stated that two males and a female were involved in the accident.

The unit commander said that the female passenger on the motorcycle was killed by the truck, while those in the vehicles escaped unhurt.

“The corpse of the victim was later taken to the mortuary of the General Hospital, Ifo in Ogun.” he said.

Ganiyu advised motorists to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before putting them on the road.

He also cautioned them to desist from over speeding that could lead to loss of lives, adding that commercial motorcyclists also should always use their helmets to avoid prevent head injuries in the event of crashes

