Two in ICPC net over certificate forgery

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 10:05 pm


The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested two men who specialised in forging education certificates at the University of Port-Harcourt (UNIPORT), Rivers.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Spokesperson of the commission, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, identified the suspects as Roland Onosemuode and Jacobson Jonathan.

Okoduwa said the principal suspect, Onosemuode (aka Rolex), was nabbed through a sting operation by ICPC operatives at the UNIPORT Choba Campus.

“The suspects specialise in forging school leaving results, diplomas and degree certificates.

“Earlier, ICPC undercover operatives approached Roland and requested him to produce an original Bachelor of Engineering certificate in Chemical Engineering for employment into one of the oil servicing companies.

“He agreed to do it for N45,000, and was arrested after producing forged degree certificate and on receiving the balance of N25,000 marked money.

“Subsequently, he volunteered a statement in the presence of one Mr Atarhinyo Solomon Igho, and a lawyer Mr Dennis Enyi Nwokah.

“In the statement, he confessed to the allegation of certificate forgery and mentioned Jacobson Ubong Jonathan as a conspirator who was later arrested by ICPC operatives,” she said.

Okoduwa said the commission had since granted the suspects administrative bail, while further investigation was ongoing.

“The suspects will be charged to court for allegedly contravening Sections 15 and 25 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000,” she said.

