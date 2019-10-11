Two Jailed for Internet Fraud in Ibadan

Two Jailed for Internet Fraud in Ibadan

Friday, October 11, 2019 8:30 pm


ADEDIGBA IDRIS

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Judicial Division, on Friday, October 11, 2019, convicted two internet fraudsters and sentenced them to six months in prison each.

The convict, Idris Adedigba and Bola Seun Badejo, were found guilty of their separate one-count charges bordering on fraudulent impersonation preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office.

They both pleaded guilty as charged.

Besides the jail terms, the duo were to restitute sums of money established to be proceeds of their criminal acts to their victims, as well as forfeit to the Federal Government of Nigeria items recovered from them during arrest and investigation.

Adedigba was ordered to restitute $1,000 while Badejo is expected to restitute $500.

Items to be forfeited include an HP laptop, Acer laptop, Nokia phone, Internet modem, Iphone 8 plus and Iphone X,

