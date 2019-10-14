Two policemen, boat driver abducted in Rivers still missing over 2 weeks after

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Chairman of Andoni Traditional Rulers Council, Dr. Aaron Ikuru, has lamented that the whereabouts of two policemen and a boat driver kidnapped in Ngor community of the council remains unknown over two weeks after their abduction.

He appealed to the kidnappers to release the policemen and the boat driver immediately and unharmed.

He called on the state government to deploy officers of recently launched security architecture,”Operation Sting” to Andoni to curb growing incidence of criminality in the area.

“We want the presence of the government felt in Andoni, especially” Operation Sting”. They should move in as fast as possible to help free the abducted policemen.”

He also called for the increase of the security presence in the area, especially in the waterways.

The traditional ruler said people are afraid to travel by boat because of the increase activiyies of of pirates in the waterways in area.

“The Andoni Council of Chiefs is also calling in the local government to strengthen it’s internal security of the area, especially in the waterways.”

The paramount ruler further said:” As Chiefs, that on our part, we have organised internal security, but not much has been achieved because everybody is afraid of the kidnappers and militants who are always with guns. If they can have the impunity to kidnap Policemen, who else can they not deal with?”

Ngor community waterside where the policemen were abducted is the headquarters of Andoni local government council area where Prince Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the the Peoples Democratic Party, Tele Ikuru, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Rivers State and the Speaker of Rivers House of Assembly, Ikuinyi O. Ibani hail from.