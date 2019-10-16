Typhoon: Japan sets aside 710m yen to respond to damage

Typhoon: Japan sets aside 710m yen to respond to damage

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 8:21 am


A Typhoon rips through Japan

Japan is ready to spend 710 million yen (6.5 million dollars) to deal with the devastating effects of Typhoon Hagibis, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday.

He said that the money would be spent on water, food, temporary toilets, and beds, among other things, for disaster-stricken areas following Hagibis, considered one of the most powerful typhoons to hit Japan in decades.

The death toll from the storm, which ripped through central and north-eastern Japan at the weekend, has risen to 74, with 12 people still missing and 224 injured, according to broadcaster NHK.

The typhoon dumped record-breaking rainfall across wide areas of the country on Saturday, causing flooding and landslides.

The government said that 52 river banks collapsed and the typhoon triggered a total of 170 landslides and mudslides in 19 prefectures, many of which cut off road links.

Hagibis inundated more than 13,000 houses, 1,100 of which were heavily damaged, NHK estimated.

Some 5,000 people remain in temporary shelters following the storm, according to the Kyodo News agency.

