U.S. storm to gold in women’s 4×400 meters relay

Sunday, October 6, 2019 10:58 pm


The United States victorious women’s 4×400 meters relay team at the world championships

The United States stormed to victory in the women’s 4×400 meters relay at the world championships on Sunday after leading from the start to clock a world leading time.

U.S. Olympic champion relay runner Phyllis Francis opened a comfortable lead before passing the baton to Sydney McLaughlin, silver medalist in the 400m hurdles at the worlds in Doha.

The U.S. lead was retained by 400m hurdles world champion and world record holder Dalilah Muhammad, allowing Wadeline Jonathas to close out the race in 3 minutes 18:92 seconds.

Poland finished almost three seconds behind the United States, winning silver in a national record time of 3:21.89.

Jamaica took the bronze with a season’s best 3:22.37. (Reuters/NAN)

