Uganda’s Cheptegei snatches gold in 10,000m

Sunday, October 6, 2019 11:12 pm


Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei triumphed after a close battle in the 10,000 meters on Sunday, winning his first world title and bringing his country their second medal of the championships.

Cheptegei remained near the front of the pack for most of the race and surged in the final kilometer to pass leader Rhonex Kipruto.

He held off the challenge of Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia to finish in a world leading time of 26 minutes 48.36 seconds.

Kejelcha finished just under one second behind Cheptegei, clinching silver with a personal best time of 26:49.34.

Kenya’s Kipruto had to settle for bronze after having led for most of the race, crossing the finish line in 26:50.32. (Reuters/NAN)

