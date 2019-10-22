UI ASUU Exonerates Members from Exam Fraud

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, University of Ibadan Chapter has exonerated its members from examination malpractices rocking the institution’s Distance Learning Center, DLC, saying that as at the time of filing this report, no academic staff has been implicated in the saga.

The Chairman, ASUU UI, Professor Deji Omole stated this while reacting to the arrest of six top officials of the Centre, who were alleged to have been involved in examination malpractices, which include but not limited to smuggling scripts for students writing examinations, fabrications of CBT results and falsification of clearance mostly for students.

Omole, who expressed that the union would not object punishing anyone linked to the scandal no matter how highly placed, maintained that academic staff have not been fingered or linked to the fraud and no one should drag them into it.

Apart from the fact that the University has a committee that takes care of such act, Omole said that ASUU has a standing committee on ethics and standard that deals with ethical and unethical issues.

He however said it will not take it lightly when her members are wrongly accused.