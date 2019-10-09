UI Rounding-Off 2019/20 Admission, Opens Portal for Change of Course

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

As University of Ibadan, UI, is winding down its admission exercise for 2019/2020 academic session, the Premier institution has advertised change of course for candidates who are yet to be offered admission.

According to a notice obtained from the institution’s website, the change of course, which its form can be accessed online on www.admissions.ui.edu.ng. is meant for candidates who are yet to be offered admission in their chosen most preferred course as a result of not meeting the cut-off point for the course.

The institution advised the candidates who will avail themselves of this opportunity to study carefully the subject combination and the O’L requirements for the courses they choose, to avoid being disqualified.

Stressing that consideration for admission will be based on merit, the change of course form will close on Friday, October 11, 2019.

However, it has been observed that the space available are extremely limited as candidates can only apply to 14 courses, of which majority are domiciled in Faculty of Agriculture.

The only available courses that candidates can change to are: Forest Production and Products, Social and Environmental Forest, Wildlife & Ecotourism Management, Aquaculture and Fisheries Management, Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, Crop Protection & Environmental, Biology (CPEB / Agriculture) and Agricultural Economics.

Others are: Estate Management, Urban and Regional Planning, Anthropology, Adult Education, Geography (Soc. Sc.), and Wood Products Engineering.