Ukraine reach Euro 2020 as Ronaldo hits milestone

Ukraine advanced to the Euro 2020 finals after an impressive first half helped them to a 2-1 home win over Portugal in Group B on Monday.

However, talismanic Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th career goal to share the spotlight with their resilient hosts.

The result left Ukraine top of the section on 19 points from seven games, eight more than second-placed European champions, Portugal who have a game in hand.

Third-placed Serbia are on 10 points from six games after an Aleksandar Mitrovic brace gave them a 2-1 win at Lithuania.

Luxembourg have four points from six games and the Lithuanians prop the group with one point from seven matches.

First half goals by Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko fired Ukraine into a 2-0 lead before Ronaldo reduced the arrears with a 72nd-minute penalty.

Taras Stepanenko was sent off for the home side for a second yellow card.