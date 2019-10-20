Unilorin win 3rd JAMB tertiary institutions football tourney

Unilorin win 3rd JAMB tertiary institutions football tourney

Sunday, October 20, 2019 10:54 am


University of Ilorin:

University of Ilorin on Saturday beat Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic of Zaria 1-0 to win the third edition of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board-sponsored tertiary institutions football competition.

In the final match of the 16-team competition held at the University of Ilorin pitch, the game’s only goal was scored in the third minute.

The institution thus won the trophy and one million Naira star prize, with the goal bringing the best out of the two schools.

The two institutions clashed in the final of the competition last year, with the Zaria-based institution winning the trophy.

Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic went home with N750,000 for coming second in the competition.

Earlier, Ekiti State University in Ado-Ekiti defeated Federal College of Education, Gombe 3-2 to win the third-place match, with attracts a prize of N500,000.

