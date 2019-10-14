Verbatim: Chimamanda, Oyebode, Atta, Bobi Wine speak at Felabration

“We owe Fela the heritage of rebellion; Only big men are afraid of revolution”

– Prof. Akin Oyebode

“The would-be Felas of this generation of Artistes have to understand that they have to play their part in ensuring that they do not teach nonsense because music is the most powerful means of communication”.

– Bobi Wine (Ssentamu Robert Kyagulanyi), Ugandan Artist and Politician, whose critical music and even concerts are currently banned in Uganda by Dictator Museveni, the President.

“Deregulation is capitalism without accountability”- Sefi Atta, Chartered Accountant and Artiste .

“Africans don’t really matter in the global imagination; they also do not think we will matter; they think China and others will”

– Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, writer and author, Felabration 2019 with the theme ‘Teacher Don’t Teach Me Nonsense’ is on