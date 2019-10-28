Visiting Crystal Palace hold Arsenal to draw

Visiting Crystal Palace hold Arsenal to draw

Monday, October 28, 2019 6:19 am


Crystal Palace:


Arsenal were held to an eventful 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as VAR denied the home side what would have been a late winner.

Arsenal took a 2-0 lead within nine minutes when centre-backs Papastathopoulos Sokratis and David Luiz got on the scoresheet just 106 seconds apart from two corner-kicks delivered by Nicolas Pepe.

Referee Martin Atkinson then booked Wilfried Zaha for what he perceived to be a dive in the Arsenal penalty kick box from a Calum Chambers challenge.

But VAR intervened and ruled it a penalty kick, which was put away by midfielder Luka Milivojevic.

Crystal Palace started the second half the stronger of the two sides and seven minutes after the restart, Jordan Ayew levelled the score.

He scored with a header at the far post from a James McArthur cross.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery then withdrew Granit Xhaka, who was booed by the home supporters and the incensed skipper took off his shirt and stormed down the tunnel.

Sokratis managed to pounce yet again on a corner-kick late in the game to make it 3-2 but VAR overruled the goal for a foul in the build-up from Chambers.

The development left both sides to share the points.(

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Wife to Abubakar, Nigeria’s first prime minister is dead
    22 mins ago

    Erosion: Rep wants separate Ecological Fund Account for states
    8 hours ago

    Minimum wage: Sokoto sets up platform to address salary disparity among workers
    9 hours ago

    Immigration boss commends Obaseki’s campaign against human trafficking
    9 hours ago

    “You have started off well,” Buhari tells Adamawa Governor
    9 hours ago

    Buhari departs for Riyadh Monday for Future Investment Initiative Summit
    9 hours ago

    Police say no death in Jos building collapse
    9 hours ago

    Liverpool recover from early shock to beat Spurs