Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Nigeria’s Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on Saturday October 19, 2019, lauded Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on his free education policy in the state.

Osinbajo, who made the commendation at the 30th Anniversary of the Victory International Church and the Divine Proclamation Service for Dominion University, held at the Rehoboth Cathedral, Ibadan, maintained that he was happy that Governor Makinde has taken up the challenge of providing free qualitative education in Oyo State.

According to him, though President Muhammadu Buhari, on June 20, 2019, declared that education would be free across the country for the first nine years covering primary to junior secondary school, the Federal Government could not force the states to key into that declaration.

He promised that the Federal Government would work with the states to deliver free qualitative education, saying: “We will support them in whatever way we can to ensure that they achieve the objectives of free and compulsory education.”

In his address at the occasion, Makinde stated that his administration would make the necessary investments on education without caring about who will take the credit down the line, adding that that his administration would lay the right foundations for the free education policy to thrive.

Congratulating the founder of the church, Bishop Taiwo Victor Adelakun, Makinde asserted that the proclamation of the Dominion University would be the beginning of the journey that would produce the kind of leaders that Nigerians want.

Assuring the new university of the state government’s support, the governor said, “Truly, we understand the fact that four years is not enough for us to really get to where we are going but four years is enough to lay the solid foundation upon which successive administrations will build upon. Of course, some of our leaders will tell you that at their own time in school during the time of Papa Obafemi Awolowo, they got free education. Papa has been long gone but we still see the impact today and that is what education, as one of the pillars that this administration is resting on, is all about in Oyo State. We will make all the necessary investments and won’t care who takes the credit”.

He stated further, “I want to pledge the support of the government of Oyo State to the Dominion University. It is actually common with politicians to organise poverty alleviation programme but I believe that when you give an individual knowledge, the individual will eventually take him or herself out of poverty. So, I thank you our dear father in the Lord for this vision. We will key into it and give it necessary support. Also, I appreciate the Number two citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for being part of today’s event. You have been there like I saw in the video clip and this shows your commitment to take majority of our youths out of poverty”.