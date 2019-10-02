Wicked housewife burns 7-year-old step-daughter’s private part in Borno

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 11:57 am


The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Borno has arrested a 38-year-old woman, Hauwa Adamu, who allegedly used flaming charcoal to burn the private parts of her seven-year-old  stepdaughter.

NSCDC Commandant, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, told a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Maiduguri that the woman was arrested in Moduganari area of Maiduguri.

He said that the case was reported to the command by good Samaritans.

Ibrahim revealed that Adamu allegedly meted out horrible acts of punishment on the minor, over what she called disobedience.

According to him, preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect subjected the girl to different forms of abuse.

Ibrahim said that the girl was put under the suspect’s care sequel to the separation of her parents.

He added that the case had been transferred to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, for further investigation and action.

