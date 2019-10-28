Wife to Abubakar, Nigeria’s first prime minister is dead

Monday, October 28, 2019 6:31 am


Late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa: First Prime Minister of Nigeria


Hajiya Jummai Abubakar, the last surviving wife to late Prime Minister of Nigeria, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, is dead

A Granddaughter to the late prime minister, Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka,confirmed the death of Hajiya Jummai in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Hajara disclosed that the deceased, aged 85, died at 4.00pm on Saturday in Lagos, following a cardiac arrest,

She said that the deceased returned from a two weeks medical trip in India,but decided to while away time in Lagos with her daughter, when the death occurred.

Hajara said that the deceased was hale and hearty but died followed abrupt cardiac arrest.

She said that the corpse would be brought to Bauchi on Monday for burial.

