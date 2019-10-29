Wike: How Real Madrid Academy will benefit Rivers’ children

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 12:26 pm


Wike and Gallon, the tv presenter during the interview on Real Madrid tv

Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt will train children in both football and Basic Education with a view to building a strong future for them.

Speaking during a live broadcast on Real Madrid Television during a Programme Real Madrid Connecta with Cristina Gullon on Monday night,  Governor Wike said that the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt will develop great football stars equipped with basic education.

Governor Wike said that as a global brand, Real Madrid is loved in Nigeria and across Rivers State.  He promised to remain an outstanding promoter of the ideals of the club.

He said Nigerians and Rivers people are happy with the  establishment of the Real Madrid Academy by the Rivers State Government.

Governor  Wike said inquiries and  requests for admission into the outstanding Football Academy have  come from far and near. He noted that the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt will be developed along the standards set by the Club.

“Real Madrid Football Club is loved across Nigeria and in Rivers State.  It is a global brand. The best club in the world.

“People are very happy with the establishment of the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt.  They are eager to  have their children admitted into the Academy.

“We have given our people the opportunity to use their skills and their potentials to become great Super Stars in the future.

“These  children will not only be trained to become superstar footballers,  they will acquire basic education at the Academy “, he said.

Governor Wike expressed happiness  that he has the privilege to coordinate the process of grooming the next generation of international football stars who will rule the world.

He said: “It gives me joy that I am privileged to coordinate this process of developing fresh international talents.”

Governor Wike urged the Real Madrid Family  to always patronise Rivers State because of its economic viability.  He said with over 6million people, an international airport,  two seaports and the high prevalence of oil and gas,  Rivers State remains an economic destination of choice.

“I believe all of you will come and see things for yourselves “, Governor Wike said.

Governor Wike is in Madrid for the signing of ratification agreement with the Real Madrid Foundation  for the development of Real Madrid Academy,  Port Harcourt into an international football academy. 
 
The agreement signing ceremony  took place on Monday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium,  home of Real Madrid Football Club.

The signature event held at the Presidency Reception Centre of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

