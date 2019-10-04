Wike to flag-off construction of 3 bridges in P/Harcourt

Friday, October 4, 2019 8:45 am


Pictures: Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike inspecting ongoing construction of Mother and Child Hospital on Friday

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the driving philosophy of his leadership model,  is promoting the good of Rivers State in every action

Addressing journalists after defying a heavy downpour to inspect the ongoing construction of Mother and Child Hospital in Port Harcourt on Thursday,  Governor Wike said he will continue  to fulfill all his promises to the people of the state.

He said: “What is important is that when we make a promise,  we fulfil that promise.  We have no room for excuses. We will  continue  to promote  the good of our people.

“For me , everything  is Rivers.  Whatever will improve  the lives of Rivers people,  we will do it”.

Governor Wike said that Julius Berger has started  the process  of preliminary works for the three flyover bridges at Garrison,  Artillery and Rumuokoro in Port Harcourt.

He said that the construction giant has started soil tests, while the due process formalities to be completed  on Friday,  4th October, 2019.

“They are doing soil test. By tomorrow,  they would conclude  the due process formalities .

“We will flag off the construction of the three flyover bridges by the second week of October “, he said..

Commenting on the Mother and Child Hospital,  Governor Wike said that it would be completed by November ending, this year.

“We believe  that by the end of November,  the Mother and Child Hospital will be ready. I am happy  with the pace and quality of work by the new contractor.

“We were not impressed with  the last contractor.  We had to terminate the contract.  We are impressed with what we are  seeing now. This contractor is doing well  with the supervision of relevant officials of relevant Government Agencies “, he said

He said the Mother and Child Hospital will provide specialist services to the people of Niger Delta,  being the first in the region.  He noted that the Hospital will also serve as part of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.

He informed  that the Rivers State Government has paid fully for the equipment of the Hospital. He added that full payment has been made for the furnishing of the Hospital,  while payment for the construction work is at 90percent level.

He was accompanied  on the inspection by  Director General, Rivers  State Bureau of Public Procurement,  Mr. Igonibo Emmanuel Thompson and Former State Lawmaker,  Felix Nwaeke.

