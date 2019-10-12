YabaTech Rector urges ASUP, management partnerdhip

Mr Obafemi Omokungbe, Rector, Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) has urged the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) to partner and work in harmony with the management of the institution.

Omokungbe gave the advice in Lagos during the 2nd International Conference on Science, Technology, Engineering and Humanity (ICSTEH) titled “Technological Applications and Management for Global Security.”

According to him, the synergy would create an environment that would enable the realisation of the aims and objectives of the college objectives, and ultimately boost national development.

He said that one major key objective of the college was to design and apply effective teaching, research and learning techniques for academic excellence.

“The management is committed to improving capacity development through sponsorship of conferences, workshops, seminars and training, with the available resources.

“The College has sponsored 331 staff for various training and conferences within two years in addition to those who have benefited from Tetfund grant.

“This conference, therefore, is in the same direction with the institution with respect to human capacity building and intellectual stimulation.

“At the end, the conference papers to be presented and the discourse that follow will bring about innovations that will challenge academics,” he said.

Omokungbe said that the theme of the conference was apt and timely , adding that it would go a long way in solving insecurity, a major challenge to the global community, particularly Nigeria.

”The ideas to be generated from the conference will serve as the contributions of the sector to the national discourse in this respect.

”The global security issues range from terrorism, drug trafficking, human trafficking, cyber-crimes, kidnapping and environmental degradation.

”Security is a serious issue all over the world. It is my hope that the participants in their discussions will take a hard look at possible solutions for world peace.

“I sincerely thank the organisers of the conference for this commendable initiative.

“I urge you to do more on a regular basis to ensure that the tempo remains high.

”It is my prayer that the outcome and conclusion of the conference will bring about recommendation that will mitigate our security challenges.”

The ASUP Chairman Yabatech branch, Mr Nureni Yekini, said that the symposium was in the interest of ASUP members and College community.

“This initiative will contribute significantly to web metric ranking of the college academic staff and the papers presenters, “he said..

Prof. Amos Aremu, of the Department of Guardian and Counseling of University of Ibadan, who was the guest speaker at the conference, expressed concern over security situation in the country.

He, therefore, recommended establishment of state police; constant surveillance of the environment by security personnel, huge remuneration for police and proper insurance for them.

Aremu also called for provision of sophisticated ammunition, removal of force from the word Nigeria Police Force and complete adoption of the system of American police, to effectively check crime and criminality in Nigeria