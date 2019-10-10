Yoruba World Congress holds inaugural meeting in Ibadan today

…Akintoye to unveil agenda for Yoruba emancipation, says “It is Restructuring or Dissolution of Nigeria”

The Inaugural meeting of Yoruba World Congress (YOWCO), an umbrella of all Yoruba Socio-cultural, self determination and advocacy groups worldwide will hold in Ibadan, the administrative headquarters of Yoruba Land today 10th October 2019.

The meeting which would be presided over by the new Yoruba Leader, Emeritus Professor (Senator) Banji Akintoye is expected to kick-off by 11am at the Conference Hall of Space FM, opposite Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (formerly Liberty Stadium), Ibadan.

This is contained in a press statement signed by Maxwell Adeyemi Adeleye, the group’s Protem Director of Media and Publicity, Yoruba World Congress.

The Protem Secretary of YOWCO, Comrade Victor Taiwo said about 72 groups are expected to participate at the meeting including the two factions of the most prominent Yoruba Socio-cultural group, Afenifere; Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG); all the six factions of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC); the four factions of Agbekoya; Yoruba Council Of Elders (YCE); Yoruba Unity Forum; Yoruba Koya Movement; Itsekiri Nationalists Movement; Edo-Oodua People’s Movement and Binukonu Omo Oodua.

Also expected at the meeting are the representatives of Oodua Foundation, USA; Yoruba Liberation Command (YOLICOM); Movement for Oduduwa Republic (MOFORE); Oodua Redemption Alliance; Oodua Liberation Movement; Oodua Nationalist Coalition; Federation of Yoruba Culture & Consciousness; Majiyagbe Olododo Oodua Vanguard and Atayese.

Others expected are Egbe Omo Yoruba in North America; Yoruba Action Movement; United Self Determination Platform of Oodua; United Self Determination Platform of Oodua; Yoruba Youths Council; Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide; Oodua Renaissance Movement; Oodua Conscience Movement; Yoruba Oodu’a Union; Okun Development Association; Oodua Progressive Movement; Oodua Action Group; Awari Omo Oduduwa;

United Yoruba Kingdom; Supreme Council of Yoruba Youths; Yoruba Traditional Conference etc.

Among others expected are the Ajoro Omo Oodua; Ojulowo Omo Yoruba Group; Yoruba Women Progressive Alliance; Egbe afi Yoruba Pitu Ede; Oodua Coalition Against Insurgency & Kidnapping in Yorubaland; Ayanmo Ire Ile Yoruba Group; Imole Oduduwa Agbaye; Iyayito Oodua; Yoruba Diaspora League; Soludero Hunters Security of Yorubaland; Oduduwa Action Group;

Peace for all Yoruba in Nigeria & Overseas; Yoruba Omo Oodua; Oodua Progressive Movement; Agenda for Yoruba Unity Reconciliation & Integrity; Oodua Professionals; League of Yoruba Market Men & Women; Oodua Youth Movement; Oodua Republic Front; Oodua Grand Alliance for Independence; Yoruba Sovereignty Defence Agenda; Ojoola Yoruba

Egbe Obinrin Akoni etc.

Also sending representatives to the meeting are Oodua Revolution Movement; Oodua Renaissance Group; tsekiri National Youth Council; Yoruba Human Rights Council; Network for Yoruba Alliance; Okun Freedom Alliance; Oduduwa United People’s Association; Egbe Omo Yoruba in Ghana; Federation of Yorubaland Worldwide (Germany); Yoruba Nation Emancipation Movement; Okun People’s Front; Yoruba Council of Women Worldwide; Yoruba Nation International; Oodua Youth Coalition amongst others.