Zamfara Assembly stops members from discussing security issues

The Speaker of Zamfara House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya on Thursday reiterated that the assembly would no longer discuss issues of security at plenary.

Magarya said at the House sitting that the decision was because certain sensitive issues needed to be discussed in close door session at the committee of the whole.

The speaker was reacting to the motion raised by the lawmaker representing Bukkuyum South, Alhaji Sani Dahiru-Adafka over security challenges facing his constituency.

Earlier, the Majority Leader of the House, Alhaji Faruk Dosara, had while contributing to the motion, reminded the members that they took the decision earlier not to discuss security issues openly.

“I think, we resolved to be discussing security issues in the committee of the whole of the house not during the sitting considering some sensitive issues attached to the issue.

“We took this decision to avoid exposing measures taken by the state government to public”, he said.