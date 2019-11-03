2023 presidential poll: PDP angry over report on zoning

2023 presidential poll: PDP angry over report on zoning

Sunday, November 3, 2019 9:13 pm


Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman

Nigeria’s leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described report claiming that it has decided to zone its presidential and vice presidential ticket for the 2023 elections to the North East and South East respectively as the handwork of ‘political terrorists.’
According to the party, the report was intended to mislead the public and cause disaffection within the ranks of the PDP with the hope of using such fabrications to further their own selfish political ambitions.
The Party National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan who said this while addressing a news conference on Sunday in Abuja, therefore, urged all PDP members and supporters to ignore those seeking to cause disaffection in the paty’s ranks.
The party also denied insinuations in the report that governors are not divided along any lines of ambition towards 2023, neither is there any plot to stop the ambition of any of our members.
“For the avoidance of doubt, our party is yet to discuss the 2023 presidential election, overtly or covertly, at any time whatsoever.
“If anything, the PDP is currently working with Nigerians on how to win its elections in Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.
 “We will not be distracted by individuals who found themselves operating in the highest offices of the land but failing in governance,” Ologbondiyan said.
He said that as a party, they were also working with their respective state governors and legislators across the country, in line with the party’s manifesto to improve on the welfare and development of Nigerians.
“Moreover, it is also imperative to counsel, without any equivocation, that enemies of our party, who feel threatened by the rising profile of Gov. Nyesom Wike, should have a rethink on their incessant attacks on the governor,” he said.
Ologbondiyan  appreciated the contribution of Wike, as well as all other PDP governors, to the growth of the party.
