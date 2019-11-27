27- year- old man arrested over rape of 38-year-old woman in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 27 -year- old man, Adam Kunle in Makogi area of Ibafo for forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 38 -years- old woman whom he had been making advances to but had been refusing him.

The suspect was said to have been arrested following a report by the victim (Name withheld) at Ibafo Police Station that while she was sleeping in her room at about 12:30 in the afternoon, the suspect who lives in a house not too far from her own residence sneaked into her room where he forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her against her wish.

Upon the report, the DCO Ibafo SP Akindele Andrew quickly led detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested and taken to the station.

On interogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime, but claimed to have been making advances to the victim for quite sometime of which the victim has been rejecting his offer.

Adam stated further that he took advantage of the lady been the only person at home on that day to have his way on her.

Meanwhile the victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention and report.

The Commissioner of Police CP Bashir Makama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution