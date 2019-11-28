28 IDPs enroll in Edo varsity

Sunday, November 10, 2019 7:14 pm


Edo University, Iyamho

Twenty eight inmates of the Home for the Needy and Internally Displaced Persons Camp at Uhorgua community in Edo are currently studying various courses at the Edo State University at Iyamho.

The Coordinator of the centre, Mr Solomon Folorunsho, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Sunday.

According to him, eight of the inmates are studying medicine, seven law, eight nursing and midwifery, one mechanical engineering, one international relations and diplomacy while three others are undertaking some other courses.

Folorunsho said that another set of more than 100 inmates of the camp had been offered admissions to study various courses in universities in parts of the country.

He said that the IDPs were being sponsored in the universities with donations from public-spirited individuals and the International Christian Centre.

The coordinator appealed to the Federal Government and the UN Children’s Education Fund to take over the sponsorship of the inmates.

He named key challenge plaguing the camp as accommodation, feeding, health and education issues, saying that the camp was in dire need of books and writing materials for more than 3,000 young people at the camp.

Folorunsho said that the camp had been approved as centre for external examinations by NECO, WAEC, GCE and NABTEB.

According to him, the IDPs, who consume 10 bags of garri and 15 bags of rice daily are fed twice daily.

He said that a clinic had been built at the centre, appealing to the general public to donate drugs and medical facilities to the camp.

