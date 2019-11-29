29 die from yellow fever outbreak in Bauchi

Thursday, November 7, 2019 9:53 pm


 

A yellow fever patient in Sudan. Reuters Photo

At least, 29 people had died from an outbreak of yellow fever in Bauchi state, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Chairman of the State’s Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHDA) has said.

Mohammed told journalists in Bauchi on Thursday that the Agency discovered discovered 224 suspected cases, and 29 were confirmed dead, with 24 in Alkaleri local government, two in Bauchi local government, one in Darazo council area and two in Ningi local government.

According to him, the virus was first detected in Alkaleri council area in September, adding that efforts had since been on to avoid further spread.

He said that government was doing everything possible to ensure that the disease did not spread to the state capital.

“That is why government has made efforts through vaccination of people living in the prone areas.

“Already, 500,000 doses of vaccines had been administered in Alkaleri and we are expecting 600,000 doses of vaccines to be administered in Ningi community,” he said.

According to the BSPHDA chairman, yellow fever is not a communicable disease, adding that it can only be transmitted through mosquitoes.

He urged communities to give early information to the authorities, especially when they noticed unusual happenings around them.

Mohammmed also urged the residents of the state not to reject vaccines, saying that this was the only way they could be free from the dreaded disease.

