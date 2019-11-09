9 police officers killed in Afghanistan

At least nine police officers were killed in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province, officials said on Friday.

The militants attacked a checkpoint in Khawja Bahauddin district overnight, leaving another person wounded, provincial councillor Mohammad Azam Afzali said.

Another councillor, Sayed Burhani, spoke of 10 officers killed.

The Taliban have maintained a presence in parts of Takhar province for years, according to the councillors.

The militants were able to take control of three districts there this year, media reports said.

Afghan forces continue to fight Taliban militants and Islamic State terrorists.

The fighting surged this year during talks between the U.S. and the Taliban about a political solution to the conflict.

According to analysts, both sides had tried to gain leverage at the negotiating table by achieving military gains.

The talks were called off by U.S. President Donald Trump in early September.

However, there are signs that the talks might resume.

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad held talks in the Afghan capital in recent days, meeting with Afghan officials including President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah. (dpa/NAN)