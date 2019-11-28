Abuja-Kaduna train: NRC confirms breakdown of locomotive

Thursday, November 28, 2019 6:50 am


The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed reports in the social media that its last locomotive train scheduled to convey passengers from Abuja-Kaduna broke down on Tuesday evening.

Mr Yakub Mahmood, NRC’s Deputy Director, Public Relations, said this in a statement that the locomotive on last train of Abuja-Kaduna Train Service broke down at the outer home signal of Rigassa station, Kaduna, according a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday

“NRC hereby apologies for all the inconveniences this incident may have caused all our esteemed passengers on board,’’ he said.

Mahmood, however announced that the uninterrupted train services between the Abuja-Kaduna route had since resumed accordingly.

Many passengers traveling via Abuja –Kaduna were stranded due to the failure of the locomotive on the evening of Tuesday.

