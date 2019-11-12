Adamawa govt sacks over 300 polytechnic workers

Over 300 academic and non-academic staff of Adamawa State Polytechnic, employed from the year 2017 to 2019 were issued sack letters on Tuesday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that those affected are over 300.

The Acting Registrar of the polytechnic, Mrs Rebecca Kinjir who signed the letter said the action was in compliance with the recommendation of the Visitation Panel to the institution, set up by Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri.

The letter, with the tittle “Stand-Down of Appointment of Staff Employed Between 2017-2019” said those affected should handover all school properties in their possession.

“The Implementation Committee of the 2019 Visitation Panel to the polytechnic, set up by His Excellency,Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has approved the stand-down of your appointment.

“By this letter, you are directed to handover all polytechnic materials to your Head of Department.

“The management wishes to thank you for the services you have rendered to the polytechnic during this period,” the letter said.

Gov. Fintiri’s administration had in a recent statement, accused the past administration of Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of last minutes illegal recruitment.

The administration had then constituted a visitation panel to all tertiary institutions in the state.