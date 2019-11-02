Aguero, Walker seal late victory for Manchester City

Sunday, November 3, 2019 12:15 am


Sergio Aguero: danger man for City

Manchester City survived a scare at home to Southampton as late goals from Sergio Aguero and Kyle Walker earned them a 2-1 victory in the Premier League on Saturday.

Southampton, thrashed 9-0 by Leicester City last week and beaten 3-1 by City in the League Cup in midweek, took a shock lead when James Ward-Prowse scored in the 13th minute.

City spent the rest of the game battering at Southampton’s defence to little effect but finally equalised in the 70th minute when Aguero turned in Walker’s cross.

Southampton dug deep trying to hang on for an unlikely point but were breached again when Walker slid the ball home in the 87th minute. (Reuters/NAN)

