Alleged APC thugs ‘roast’ PDP woman leader in Kogi

Adejoh-Audu called on the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to urgently rein in the thugs in order to prevent further killings. The statement reads.

“Even after Mr Yahaya Bello was announced winner, his thugs have continued on their killing spree. The Woman Leader of Wada Aro Campaign Council, Ochadamu Ward, Hon Mrs Acheju Abuh was this afternoon burnt alive in her home by jubilant Bello supporters and thugs said to be celebrating his victory.

“Chanting GYB 4+4, the thugs shooting sporadically arrived Hon (Mrs) Abuh’s house at about 2pm this afternoon and surrounded the house,bolting every exit and escape from outside.

“They then poured petrol on the building and set it ablaze as other terrorized villagers watched from hiding.

She reportedly attempted to escape through a window but was prevented by the metal burglary proof and gun shots with bullets raining in her direction.

“The blood thirsty thugs waited, shooting and watching with relish while Mrs Abuh cried from inside the inferno until her voice died out.

They reportedly left only when the entire house and Mrs Abuh had been burnt to ashes

“So far there’s no indication that the Kogi State Police will arrest her killers or even prevent further attacks and killings of our people.

“We are calling on all men of good conscience to immediately help the people of Kogi State appeal to the Inspector General of Police to rein in Bello’s thugs and protect our people whose only crime was that they voted for their choice, a vote that was never allowed to count.

“Unless Nigerians of Good conscience immediately come to our aid innocent people may die worse agonizing deaths as the blood lust of Mr Bello and his supporters continue.

In a reaction, Governor Bello’s spokesman condemned the attacks and disclosed that the governor has directed security agents to quell the rising tensions and also ensure that perpetrator of the murder and arson are brought to book.” He added that the governor was elected to protect all Kogi people, regardless of political beliefs.

Tracing the genesis of the killing, he said : “It was reported that a supporter of the All Progressives Congress was stabbed to death while party members were jubilating over the outcome of the election. The reprisal attack which led to the death of an innocent woman is criminal and condemnable.”

He assured that “our government will not shield party members who break the laws of the land.