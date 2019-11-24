Alleged arms possession: Zamfara Govt wants probe of ex-governor Yari

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the main opposition All Progressives Congress, APC in Zamfara State have continued to point an accusing finger over last Sunday’s bandits attack in which 14 lives were lost at Karaye village

Zamfara governor, Bello Matawalle had threatened to lead security operatives to arrest his predecessor, former Governor Abdulaziz Yari over the killings in two statement issued by his aide last week.

The Governor had claimed that the attacks usually occur whenever his predecessor came back home to Zamfara.

But the Publicity Committee of APC in Zamfara had at press conference on Saturday berated the PDP controlled government, accusing Gov. Matawalle of mismanaging the affairs of the state.

The accusation and counter accusation continued on Sunday with Zamfara state government calling on the police to investigate Yari over alleged arms possession as part of measures to stop arm banditry in the state, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

The call was made by the Gov. Bello Matawalle’s Director-General of Press Affairs, Mallam Yusuf Idris at a news conference in Gusau on Sunday.

Idris said that the APC in the state should take the blame for allegedly using the outlawed members of the Yansakai group to kill innocent people in the state which is usually followed by reprisals.

He said,”since they (APC) claimed that there are over 3 million guns in circulation in the bushes of the state, Yari and his supporters should be invited by the police so that they can take them to where these firearms are so that the police can retrieve them,” Idris said.

The governor’s aide, who noted that his principal had known the arts of governance since 1992 when he represented Maradun/Bakura at the House of Representatives, assured that the peace initiative introduced by Matawalle about six months ago, had truncated the eight years of insecurity under the leadership of Yari.

He said, “The political maneuvers of Yari and his supporters will not distract Gov. Matawalle from taking our state to the promised land of greatness.”

On the issue of alleged N70 billion collected by Matawalle as stated by the APC, Idris said there was no such thing adding that the only loan request was for N1.5 billion which was still awaiting the approval of the state assembly.