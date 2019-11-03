Alleged N1.9bn water hyacinth contract: Group demands sack of Akpabio

By Jethro Ibileke

A group, Delta Youth Renaissance, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, for alleged incompetence and corruption.

The group also demanded for the probe an alleged “N1.9 billion water hyacinth contract that was executed under the watch of the Minister.”

This is even as the President of Abia Youth Volunteer Force, Mr. Victor Enaemeka Ibeku, queried the 3-man Forensic Audit lnterim Committee that was recently set up by the Minister.

President of Delta Youth Renaissance, Ben Omukoro, in a statement released at the weekend in Benin City, Edo state, urged the federal government “not to spare anyone found culpable the alleged contract scam.”

On his part, Ibeku stressed that “Nigerians do not want interim committee” now, since Senate has already commenced the screening of the 16-member Board of NDDC, as requested by President Buhari.

It would be recalled that the Minister had told reporters in Abuja last Week that the interim committee was to prepare ground for the new Board and supervise the forensic audit which the President had ordered weeks ago.

According to him, “we are not against forensic audit of NDDC as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, but, let the process be credible.”