Amachree, former Rivers APC Chairman, emerges ‘2019 Rivers Man Of The  Year’

… *Dedicates award to humanity*

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Former Chairman of the All Progressive Congress Party (APC) in Rivers State, Hon. Ojukaye Flag Amachree, has bagged the ‘2019 Rivers Man of The Year Award,’ after a keenly contested online opinion poll.

He was bestowed with the award on Saturday night at the prestigious Hob Event Centre in a well-attended event by dignitaries drawn from different spheres of life.

Amachree, who is also four-time Council boss of Asari-Toru local government council, emerged winner, having polled highest number of votes through an online poll organized by the The Garden City Advancement Award otherwise known as GACA Award.

The organizers said the annual award is meant to recognize outstanding individuals who have made positive impacts on lives of people of Rivers and the development of the State.

Hon. Ojukaye Flag Amachree, popularly known as “Grassroots mobilizer” in his speech expressed pleasant surprise and gratitude to Rivers People for finding him worthy and voting him as their Man of The Year in a very the competitive online poll, describing the award as a demonstration of the people’s confidence on him.

The four-time local government boss assured that he will continue to strive towards the development of Rivers state and the good of society at any given opportunity.

Speaking further he said: “I believe the greatest service on earth that we owe ourselves, the society and God mighty is service to humanity. This has always been my guiding principle,” he said.

Prominent individuals who graced the occasion included Evans Bipi, the Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who downplayed his political differences with the awardee and congratulated him on the prestigious award.