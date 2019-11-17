APC’s Victory in Bayelsa: 2 Reasons Jonathan’s Loyalists Punished Dickson

Okafor Ofiebor/Yenagoa

Vengeance is the best dish served cold! In Bayelsa State, that negative aphorism may apply to the vicarious war between former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governor Seriake Dickson. This is going by the way the election results have gone so far in the state, giving the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, David Lyon, victory over Douye Diri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

For the battle between the two men, Ogbia LGA is the arena where the people voted massively for the APC candidate David Lyon, in order to, as some political pundits put it, get even with Dickson the godfather of Diri for “not showing sufficient respect to Jonathan.”

The first sin they claimed that Dickson committed was that he picked the PDP candidate without any consultation with Jonathan. He did so in what they called a choreographed primary election.

Dickson’s second sacrilege was that he snubbed the former President when he wanted to choose the Deputy governorship candidate.

So, on 16 November, the Ogbia people served their dish of vengeance cold, very cold! In the end, David Lyon scored 58,016 votes and PDP’s Diri 13,763. It was a big departure from what had, for 20 years, been a traditional way of voting for the PDP-from Timipre Alamasiegha, to Jonathan himself, Timipre Sylva and Seriake Dickson.

In other words, 16 November was the watershed…

The Results So Far

-Nembe LGA

APC, 83,041; PDP, 874

-Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA

APC 8,934; PDP 15,360

-BRASS LGA

APC , 23,831; PDP, 10,410

-Sagbama Local Government Area

PDP -60,339; APC- 7,831; Accord-131

-Ogbia LGA

APC—58,016; PDP—-13,763

-Yenagoa LGA ( State Capital)

APC — 24,607; PDP –19,184

-Souther Ijaw

APC, 124,803; PDP, 4,898