APGA Chairman, Victor Oye, appointed member of Tansian University, Umunya

The national chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ozonkpu Victor Ike Oye PhD, has been appointed a member of Tansian University, Umunya, , Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra State.

That came to light last Monday, when he played host to the founder and the Chancellor, Very Rev. Monsignor Professor Johnbosco Akam. Members of the Governing Council of the institution were also present at Oye’d Graceland villa, Amawbia, in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Msgr. Akam expressed thanksgiving to God Almighty for raising a national leader in Dr. Victor Oye, whom he described as a man full of vision, knowledge and fear of God. The Monsignor also thanked APGA national chairman for adopting his spiritual son, Hon. Dr. Cater Dike Nnamdi Umeh, saying that he (Oye) had elevated Cater politically by ensuring that he made it to the 7th Assembly.

Responding, Oye philosophically highlighted the three acts of human legacy and remembrance, which he gave as follows: Books Written, Monumental Buildings Built and Children born.

Ozonkpu described Msgr Prof Akam as a winner, stating that, he (Akam) had achieved all because he had written lots of books, built Tansian University and had spiritual children among whom is Dr. Cater.

He thanked the Professor for upholding the legacies of Blessed Iwene Tansi, even as he declared that Prof Akam would be alive to witness his sainthood.

Appointing Ozonkpu Victor Oye, member Council Board of Tansian University and handing over of all the books written by Monsignor Akam to APGA National chairman formed the highlights of the visit.

Bosco Akam is the Founder/ Chancellor/ Chairman Board of Trustees of Tansian University, Umunya Anambra State. Akam is also the founder of Voice of the Poor Foundation; Villa Miseracordia Dei-home for physically challenged persons; Peter Hermon Foundation; Gracia International; Lumen Radio Uga and Iwene Tansi Water. He was accompanied to the visit by Hon. Cater Dike Nnamdi Umeh (Aguata I), Hon. Okechukwu Okoye (Okay di Okay) Aguata II in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

Others in his entourage were Prof Eugene Okoye Nwadialor, Vice – Chancellor Tansian University, Rev Daniel Igwilo, Registrar, Hon Chidi Peters, Public Relations Officer , Rev Ezugwu Emmanuel, Hon Ngonadi, HoD Political Science, Anthony Ikeanya, Fmr HoD Political Science Tansian University, among others.

Comr. Anselem Nebeife, APGA national youth leader, Bar. Sly Ezeokenwa, APGA national Legal Adviser, Chief Twinkle Ovuwalie, chairman Anambra state standard and modernization committee, Hon Nnanna Nzewi and Hon. Pius Machi, were also available to receive the guests.