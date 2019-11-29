Appeal court affirms Lalong’s victory, Useni heads to S/Court

The Court of Appeal sitting in Jos on Friday affirmed the victory of Plateau Governor Simon Lalong in the March 9 supplementary elections.

PDP’s candidate. Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd), has, however rejected the verdict and vowed to appeal against it at the apex court.

The 5-member penal of the appellate court, which upheld the decision of the Justice H.A. Suleman-led Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, ruled that Useni failed to prove his allegations of forgery and electoral irregularities against Lalong and INEC respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Useni had claimed that Lalong was not qualified to contest the election having held three certificates with three different names and therefore guilty of forgery.

He also claimed that the election was marred with malpractices and irregularities.