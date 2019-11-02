Army reiterates reasons for ‘Operation Positive Identification’

The Nigerian Army has reiterated that its ongoing operation positive identification is aimed to arrest terrorists fleeing or escaping the war zone/Theatre of operation to a safe haven or peaceful areas in Nigeria.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa said this while urging Nigerians to disregard publication in circulation on social media on the operation.

“It’s not an independent operation but an integral and complimentary to Operation LAFIYA DOLE in the North East,” Musa said while retreating said that the Nigerian Army had no relationship with the so called Bricks Company and its illusionary OPI which issued a statement on the operation.

Musa said that the army authorities does not issue press statement through any company, adding that its Operation Positive Identification had no such abbreviation as OPI.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to discountenance the hitherto faceless and mischievous Bricks company and its alleged NA OPI,“ he said.

He enjoin Nigerians to cooperate with the army and other security agencies by giving credible information that would assist in the identification and eventual arrest of the fleeing criminals and terrorists.