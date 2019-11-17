Bayelsa Election Results By Local Govts So Far

Bayelsa Election Results By Local Govts So Far

Sunday, November 17, 2019 6:42 pm


Governor Dickson voting

In the local governments that the Independent National Electoral Commission has released, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is coasting home to victory

-Nembe, APC’s Chief David Lyon scored 83,041 votes to spank his challenger, Senator Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, who got 874.

-In Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA,  APC- 8,934; PDP, 15,360.

– Sagbama, home of Governor Seriake Dickson, the PDP got 60,339; APC’s 7,831; Accord party got 131 votes.

-In Brass LG, APC got 23,831; PDP,  10,410

-Yenagoa LGA ( State Capital), APC — 24,607; PDP –19,184

