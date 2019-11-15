Bayelsa guber: No court ruling against Diri, says PDP

Bayelsa guber: No court ruling against Diri, says PDP

Friday, November 15, 2019 3:04 pm


Sen. Douye Diri

The Senator Douye Diri Campaign Organisation has dismissed the wild rumour that a Federal High Court has ruled that the PDP Candidate, Senator Douye Diri, has been disqualified.

The Director, Media/Publicity, SDD Campaign Organisation, Dr. Jonathan Obuebite, said in a statement on Friday that there was no iota of truth in the lie which he said was a product of mischief.

He said that the case instituted by the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Timi ALAIBE, against the nomination of the Candidate of the PDP, Senator Douye, was adjourned indefinitely.

He said that the case, FHC/YNG/CS/99/2019 filed against the PDP and four orders, by Alaibe was scheduled for hearing by Justice Jane Inyang, and not even for judgment at the Federal High Court, Owerri.

He called on members of the public to discountenance the rumour

He said, “Our attention has been called to a wild rumour that the Federal High Court has disqualified the Candidate of the PDP, Sen Douye Diri.

We wish to inform our members and the Nigerian public that this is untrue; it is a product of mischief and should be discountenanced.

“Our members should not panic; court judgements are not originated from the social media.

“The case was scheduled for hearing under Justice Jane Inyang in Owerri, the Imo State Capital, but was adjourned indefinitely.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Governorship election: Why Kogi people will miss Abubakar Audu tomorrow!
    2 hours ago

    UIVC Gives Account of Ekiti Governorship Election
    2 hours ago

    BREAKING: Masked Security Men Attack Makinde’s Hotel in Lokoja
    2 hours ago

    Josephine Effah-Chukwuma: Celebrating 20 years of Women’s Rights Activism in Nigeria
    8 hours ago

    Towards Sustainable Electoral Process and Democratic Development in Nigeria: What Role for the Universities?
    9 hours ago

    Facts about Alex Akinyele who just died in Lagos at 81
    1 day ago

    Crises in Edo APC, PDP: Two parties of a kind
    2 days ago

    Gale of suspension hits Edo APC, as EMP suspends Obaseki, Shaibu, others