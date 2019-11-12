Bayelsa Guber: PDP members celebrate disqualification of APC candidate’s running mate

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 1:14 pm


The battle is between David Lyon, APC candidate and Douye Diri, PDP flag bearer

Members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Bayela have taken to the streets rejoicing after the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Ekwo disqualified the running mate to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Degi Eremieyon, in the November 26, gubernatorial election in Bayelsa.

The court held that Degi forged the certificates he presented to enable him to contest election as counselor.

The court also held that Degi altered his papers and swore to another affidavit in 1990 to be above the age of service year to evade doing the compulsory National Youths Service in 1990.

It also ruled that Degi changed his name and used five different names for the Indepedent National Electoral Commission.

The court therefore agreed with the complainants that the APC’s deputy governorship’s action amounted to submitting false documents to INEC.

Though INEC is yet to speak on the Court’s decision, it was learnt that the celebration among PDP’s supporters in Bayelsa was borne out of speculations that with the disqualification of his deputy, the APC candidate may be barred from the election which is just five days away.

